The reason this dad's photos with his son from a men's bathroom are going viral.

A photo of a father trying to change his son’s nappy in a public bathroom is going viral because of a struggle most parents know all too well.

The lack of changing tables in men’s and women’s toilets.

Three weeks ago, 31-year-old Donte Palmer found himself, for the upteenth time, squatting down on the floor of a restaurant’s men’s toilets to change his one-year-old son’s nappy. Even with the help of his seven-year-old son, it wasn’t comfortable for dad or baby.

The teacher and father-of-three then decided to post photos of the annoying moment on Instagram to share his frustrations at the lack of change tables in men’s bathrooms.

“What’s the deal with not having changing tables in men’s bathroom as if we don’t exist! Clearly we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It’s routine to him!!!! Let’s fix this problem!” the Flordia man captioned the images.

He also told Buzzfeed News, “My wife and I, we share everything equally. We cook and clean. We work hard — equally. Why do we share equal responsibility but society views us differently?”

A post shared by Donte Palmer (@3boys_1goal) on Sep 23, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

The images quickly resonated with parents online, many of whom are dads who’ve had to find creative ways to change their kids’ nappies in public bathrooms, and mums who also struggle to find changing areas in public venues.