WE KNEW IT: Babies born in September are smarter, a study finds.

A study has found that children born in September are smarter than their peers.

So if you’re expecting a child that month, brace yourself for an influx of glowing report cards come school-age.

The 2017 study conducted in the US, titled “School Starting Age and Cognitive Development” suggests that September-born kids are usually the oldest in their year group, meaning they have months ahead of the other kids to develop.

Tested across 1.2 million students between the ages of six and 15 in Florida, the study compared the cognitive development of kids born in September – who are at the older end of the spectrum of kids in their year, to kids born in August, who are usually the youngest.

It found that September-born children were more likely to have a higher average score each school year because of the twelve additional months for cognitive, social, and emotional development they had before enrolling in school.