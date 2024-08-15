'My husband and I just cruised around this European party destination. It was nothing like we expected.'

My husband, Andrew, and I just had the most action-packed week of our lives — and it was on a cruise!

Yes, I know, cruises are for "oldies". They’re floating retirement homes. They're lazy travel. I've heard all that but I don't agree.

This most recent cruise with Azamara was the 12th cruise we've enjoyed since 2016.

Their style is relaxed luxury and extended destination stays, which meant multiple ports in one country rather than a whistle-stop tour of as many cities as can be crammed into one cruise.

It also meant long stops. Most days we were docked by 8am and we departed at 9 or 10pm. That left plenty of time to enjoy the ship and the port or, as we did, combine culture, history, amazing activities and the comforts of the ship (which included an amazing array of food and drinks).