A $5 bottle of Moscato has just won 2 very prestigious awards and we have all the details.

We have some very important wine-related news, but first…

So, in the Australian wine world there’s an annual National Moscato Challenge in which the best and bubbliest bottles compete for the bragging rights to call themselves our country’s top Moscato, and this year the trophy for the Best Sparkling Moscato and the ‘Best in Show’ National Moscato Challenge Winner went to a $5 bottle.

That said bottle is none other the BWS-exclusive Chancellor & Co’s Sparkling Pink Moscato.

And just to reiterate, it’s only $5. AKA the cost of a large coffee or a block of chocolate or like half a tub of popcorn from the movie snack bar.

BWS describe the bottle as "full of fresh and fruity character" with each gulp promising an "exciting aroma of musk, rose, citrus and pear to start things off with a developing palate of apple and sweet citrus peel following".