2 divorces and a wild conspiracy theory: What Avril ﻿Lavigne's life looks like now.

Her hit songs skated into our hearts and helped define 2000s pop music.

Now, 19 years on from her hit single 'Sk8er Boi', Avril ﻿Lavinge has made her TikTok debut with none other than professional skateboarder Tony Hawk.

In the video, the 36-year-old (yes, she's 36) lip syncs the lyrics that we all know way too well, before it cuts to a clip of Hawk skating.

And we must point out the obvious here. She LOOKS EXACTLY THE SAME.

But while the Canadian pop singer looks like she hasn't aged a day, a lot has been going on in her public and private life.

Here's what Avril ﻿Lavigne has been doing since her 2000s heyday.

Two marriages.

Just like her career, ﻿Lavigne's relationships have also dominated the headlines over the years.

The singer was just 19 years old when she started dating Sum 41 musician Deryck Whibley. The pair were together for a couple of years before they tied the knot in 2006.

Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last long. And just three years later, they filed for divorce.

Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley in 2007. Image: Getty. The 'Girlfriend' singer later moved on to Nickleback front man Chad Kroeger, who was 10 years her senior.

The two singers married in 2013 and even worked together on ﻿Lavigne's duet 'Let Me Go'.

Alas, the pair did eventually let each other go and divorced after two years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today," Lavigne wrote on Instagram at the time.