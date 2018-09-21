"I had accepted I was going to die": Where is Avril Lavigne now?

She’s been out of the spotlight for five years.

But now, after a lengthy battle with Lyme disease, Avril Lavigne is back with a brand new single.

The song, which details Avril’s debilitating struggle with the chronic illness, describes the lowest point she hit in her time away from the spotlight.

“God keep my head over water. Don’t let me drown, it’s getting harder,” the 33-year-old sings.

In a statement shared with People earlier this week, the Canadian pop singer shared how she wrote the song ‘Head Above Water’ from bed during one of the “scariest moments” of her life.

“One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die,” she wrote.

“My mum laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning.

“Under my breath, I prayed, ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’ In that moment, the songwriting of this album began,” she added.

“It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on.”



Despite the pain Avril was going through, it is rare to die from Lyme disease. But the symptoms are incredibly debilitating. Common symptoms can include arthritis, fatigue, shortness of breath, neurological issues, fever and pain.