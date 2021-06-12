Other Australians earn nothing like what you think. If you're on $59,538, you're typical.

Peter Martin, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University

I’m guessing you earn less than A$200,000.

And I’m guessing you think you’re missing out. People keep telling you so.

On one side of politics Labor leader Anthony Albanese says anyone earning $200,000 dollars a year "can’t be described as being in the top end of town".

On the other, Prime Minister Scott Morrison parries with interviewers when asked whether people on $180,000 to $200,000 (the biggest beneficiaries of his planned 2024 Stage 3 tax cut) are "high income".

"They’re hardworking people working out on mines and difficult parts of the country," he says. "They deserve a tax cut."

Hardworking or not, Australians on more than $200,000 are rare. And an awful lot of them don’t work at all.

$200,000 is unusual.

I’ve never quite understood why politicians are so keen to tell us such incomes are normal. It might be because they are on them. Each backbencher gets $211,250 plus a $32,000 electorate allowance (boosted by $19,500 if they turn down the use of a private-plated vehicle) plus home internet and travel allowances.

Very detailed tax office figures (updated on Monday) tell us what the rest of us earn, all 14.3 million of us.

Only 2 per cent of those required to pay tax earned more than $211,365. Only 3 per cent earned more than $188,667.

Everyone else — the other 97 per cent — earned less than $188,667, most of them a good deal less, and many more earned even less and weren’t required to pay tax.