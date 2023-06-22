An arrest, a violent slap and rogue Skittles: Concertgoers are not okay.

Singer Ava Max was performing in Los Angeles when a man stormed the stage and hit her.

Videos show her performing her final song 'The Motto' on stage when a man struck her in the face. The footage shows Max recoiling and holding her eye as she continues with the performance, while the man is taken away by security.

Following the show, she wrote on Twitter: "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He's never coming to a show again."

Ava Max gets injured on stage after a fan “slapped” her. pic.twitter.com/BLVbXAhawE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2023

According to the man's social media, where he regularly shares photos of Max, he was attempting to give her his number.

He was not arrested, and TMZ reported he said he wanted to "hold" her – and feeling entitled to touch someone without their permission is not a great defence.