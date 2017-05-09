Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Parents heartbroken after video shows bus aide hitting their six-year-old autistic daughter on her way to school.

The parents of a Chicago primary school student with autism heave been left heartbroken and furious after video has emerged of a bus aide hitting their daughter, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Nicholas Rushing, the six-year-old girl’s father, said his “blood boils” after watching footage of his daughter Kayle being hit across the face twice by the aide.

“I think about it and it just makes me mad. She shouldn’t have to go through that,” he told ABC 7 Chicago.

Kayle’s mother, Madeline Norley, said the video footage “makes [her] want to cry”.

“As a mum, just seeing that, it’s disgusting,” she said.

The six-year-old’s parents said the incident has been particularly hard to come to terms with, as their daughter is non-verbal and was unable to speak up about the abuse.

“She can’t come back and be like, ‘Dad, this lady hit me, not just once, she hit me twice’,” Nicholas said.

The couple was alerted to the incident last week when the superintendent of the school district contacted them and showed them the video.

The video shows Kayle getting upset when the bus aide sat near her and “invaded her personal space”. The six-year-old became upset and spat on the aide, who then turned and slapped the girl in the face twice.

“When she’s having that meltdown, she needs that space and be able to mellow it out herself. And she does it,” Nicholas said.

“She is an awesome kid and she is super sweet and for this to happen as a dad it almost feels like I failed her…I don’t think I have ever been more mad in my life.”

Kayle was not injured in the attack, but her parents said she had been “acting weird” since the incident and now reacts differently around strangers.