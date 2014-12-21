Amanda is a Year 11 student with autism who lives in the US. She is also a huge, HUGE, fan of wrestling.

She goes to every show in town, and obsessively follows all the players, from the major WWE stars right down to the locals.

But her absolute favourite wrestler is a guy called Ace Perry (good choice too – he’s cute). And recently, after a match ended, Ace grabbed the microphone and asked an ecstatic Amanda if she would let him take her to the Junior Prom.

Try to watch this without smiling:

BRB just crying all the tears my body has to offer.

H/T Uproxx

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]