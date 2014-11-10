NEWS: What makes two teenage sisters run away to become ISIS brides?

Two more girls have reportedly fled their home in Austria — and it’s feared they may have gone to fight with Islamic State in Syria.

The sisters, named only as Viktoria, 16, and Violetta, 17, disappeared from their Vienna home at 11pm last Saturday night and according to the Austrian interior ministry, the girls left with just their clothes and passports.

Violetta and Viktoria. (Photo: Police)

They left behind their the 46-year-old widowed Turkish mother, who lost her husband about a year ago to cancer, website The Local reports.

“Reviewing their behaviour over the last few weeks I’m convinced and worried that they may have travelled to Syria to join Isis and fight in the Jihad,” the girls’ mother said, according to the website.