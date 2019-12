NEWS: What makes two teenage sisters run away to become ISIS brides?

“They should only have been gone a few minutes but when an hour had gone past I worried, and when I looked there was no sign of them,” she said. “The two seemed to have been taking some comfort from religion but I was worried lately that they appeared to be getting a bit extreme.”Earlier in the year, Mamamia reported that two other girls fled their homes in Austria and ran away to Syria. Samra Kesinovic, 17, and her friend Sabina Selimovic, 15, are believed to have become radicalised after coming into contact with Chechen youths, according to the International Business Times

On 10 April, they vanished from their homes, leaving behind a letter that told their horrified families they had gone to the Middle East “to fight for Islam”.

“No point looking for us: See you in paradise”, they reportedly wrote. “We will serve Allah and die for him”.

Kesinovic and Selimovic are believed to have travelled to Syria to support the Islamic State – a claim fuelled by a series of photos posted on social media, which show the girls branding rifles and surrounded by armed men.

Ms Selimovic recently gave an interview via text message to French Paris Match magazine, saying she can “really be free” among her new militant colleagues — but experts say she was probably coerced into making the statements.

Ms Selimovic said: “I like to eat. The food here is very similar to Austria even if it’s mainly halal food.”

She added she could access cornflakes and Nutella in her new home.

“Here I can really be free,” Ms Selimovic said. “I can practice my religion.”

“I couldn’t do that in Vienna.”

But Austrian anti-terror agents believe the interview with the girl, who is now married to a jihadi fighter, was probably carried out at gunpoint — and friends and family of the girl claim she has told them in online conversations she wanted to come home, the Daily Mail reports.

CEN also reports that authorities who analysed the transcript of the interview are almost certain the teenager would have been threatened into keeping any anti-IS sentiment out of the interview.

