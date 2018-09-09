Where are they now? The winners from Australia's Next Top Model.

Australia’s Next Top Model was choc-full of drama in its early seasons, making headlines for a number of scandals from bullying, to too-thin models, to a missing host, to the infamous live finale where the wrong winner was mistakenly announced (who could forget that one?).

The reality show has been absent from our small screens for almost two years… and we miss it.

The program’s longest-standing judge, Alex Perry, recently revealed on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show that it might not be coming back, either.

This made us sad.

As a coping mechanism, we thought we’d cast our minds back to the first six seasons (arguably the juiciest) to see what some of the ANTM alum are up to now:

Season 1

Gemma Sanderson took the first top model crown in 2005. Now 35, she’s based in London and still modelling.

After the show, she moved between New York, Hamburg, Sydney and Milan before settling in London. Over the years she’s shot for ASOS, Macy’s, Tchibo, Auchan and other big name brands.

Locally, she’s worked for David Jones and Myer. She also started In My Knickers, a lingerie and swimwear blog.