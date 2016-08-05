Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Two Australians injured in London attack.

An Australian man and woman have been injured during a knife attack in central London that police initially believed was related to terrorism.

A Norwegian man of Somali origin with a knife attacked people in Russell Square.

An American woman in her 60s (pictured above) was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later; she was named as Darlene Horton, 64, the wife of a university professor from Florida. The couple were hours away from flying home when she was attacked.

The Australian man and woman who were injured were taken to hospital. One has since been released. A third Australian was at the square but was uninjured.

Police used a Taser while detaining the 19-year-old suspect, he was later formally arrested on suspicion of murder – but police now believe the man is mentally ill and it was not terror related.

2. Banks asked to explain their interest rate actions.

A day after the big four banks failed to pass on an interest rate cut the Prime Minister and Treasurer Scott Morrison have announced they will force the banks to appear annually before an economics oversight committee to explain how they set their interest rates.

“The banks should have passed on the full rate cut,” Mr Turnbull said.

“We don’t run the banks, but they must provide a full account of why they have not done so; they owe that to the people.”

“If they decide not to pass on an interest-rate cut from the Reserve Bank, they will know that they’re going to have to front up to a House of Representatives committee and explain that and take questions about that and justify their actions in front of the elected representatives of the Australian people.”

4. One Nations Senator questions climate change.

Newly elected One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has told Sky News that he is a skeptic about climate change and he has spent almost a decade “exposing the corruption of climate science”

“It comes back to one thing on climate change – where is the empirical evidence that proves cause and effect that production of carbon dioxide by humans, is affecting global climate.

“It is unilateral that there is no such evidence anywhere in the world. None.”

Senator Roberts has called for an investigation into the CSIRO and the Bureau of Metrology.

“We have to bring back integrity and restore the application of our constitution. That involves One Nation senators asking the awkward questions that others seem to be afraid of asking… Questions about the budget, questions about horrific debt, questions about taxation.”