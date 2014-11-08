Saturday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Australians having less sex

A sexual health study has found that Australians are having less sex, but engaging in a broader range of sexual activities.

Professor Juliet Richters said researchers, who interviewed, around 20,000 men and women between the ages of 16 and 69, were surprised by the drop in frequency in sex in heterosexual relationships.

“We think it might be the intrusion into people’s home lives of work – checking your work emails last thing before you go to bed, taking your laptop and mobile to bed, and a lot of sort of individual entertainment rather than doing things together,” Richters said.

The study also found that the number of partners women had and the range of sexual experience were coming in line with men’s, suggesting a reduction in double standards.

According to the study also Australians appeared to have better attitudes towards homosexuality, but less tolerance for infidelity,

2. Blanc visa cancelled

After severe online backlash and protest at his Melbourne seminar, controversial “dating coach” Julien Blanc has left Australia. In an interview with Sky News yesterday, Immigration Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that his visa had been cancelled. “This guy wasn’t putting forward political ideas, he was putting forward abuse that was derogatory to women and…those are values abhorred in this country,” Morrison said. Victoria’s Chief Police Commissioner, Ken Lay, labelled Mr Blanc as “disturbing and offensive” and said he was relieved Victorians had taken a stand against him. “Labelling women as objects and actively promoting the abuse of women degrades the dignity of our whole community,” he said. A tweet by Victoria Police also confirmed that we’re no longer breathing the same air as Blanc: “We can confirm Julien Blanc left Australia overnight. His assistant is also due to leave shortly.” Mamamia has been following this story. You can read more about it here

3. Tony Abbott to meet with Putin at APEC

Prime Minister Tony Abbott will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he famously threatened to “shirtfront” over the MH17 plane crash, during a summit in Beijing next week.

It was expected that the leaders first face-to-face meeting since the downing of MH17 would take place at the G20 summit in Brisbane next week, but at the at the request of Australian officials a formal meeting will take place at APEC.

Mr Abbott said he did not want the G20 event to be overshadowed by their rift.

“Australians turned (to us) with an official request for a meeting during an APEC summit and we are agreeing to such a meeting in China,” Mr Putin’s top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters.

During talks with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Mr Abbott insisted he would directly confront Mr Putin “one way or another” over the Malaysia Airlines tragedy which killed 38 Australian citizens and 1196 Dutch citizens.



4. Gammy twin to stay with parents

A new twist in the case of baby Gammy. Western Australian couple Wendy and David Farnell will be allowed to keep the abandoned boy’s twin sister after months of investigation by the WA Department for Child Protection.

The department said after comprehensive testing the couple will retain custody of their baby girl Pipah but a “robust saftey plan” has been implemented to ensure the welfare of the girl.

The couple made international headlines when it was claimed that they abandoned one of their twin baby’s with his surrogate mother in Thailand after they learned he had Down Syndrome. It was also revealed that David Farnell had a history of imprisonment for child sex abuse.

The case provoked intense debate about international surrogacy. Mamamia followed this story, you can read more about it here.



5. Barrett Centre closure ends in tragedy

The ABC is reporting that three seriously ill teenagers have died, despite the Queensland Government receiving warnings that the closure of a specialised mental health facility for young people in Brisbane could endanger patients.

The Barrett Adolescent Psychiatric Centre at Wacol provided 24/7 care for teenagers at serious risk of suicide, but it was closed down by the State Government in January. Since then, three former patients – Will Fowell, Caitlin Wilkinson and Talieha Nebauer – died and the coroner is investigating.

Documents uncovered by the ABC under Freedom of Information legislation found that the Government proceeded with plans to close the centre, despite numerous warnings from independent experts about the potential impacts of the closure on vulnerable patients.

Queensland Health Department spokesman Dr William Kingswell told the ABC, “those three children we failed. The coroner will tell us in what ways we failed.”

