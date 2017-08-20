RECAP: How many starving humans does it take to finish a Survivor puzzle?

It’s Day 20 in the faraway land of Australian Survivor, and things are getting strained AF.

There’s nothing to eat, no one is following the alpha males of their tribes and a guy wearing nothing underneath his pleather jacket was just voted out at the last tribal council.

At Asaga, Jericho is truly pissed about the decision to let Mark go, and as such, decides the best way to vent his post-elimination anger is to secretly put his camp’s fire out in the middle of the night, leaving them without warmth and a method of cooking the minimal portions of beans and rice the tribes are given.

"No Mark, no fire," he says before adding, "There is no Asaga in my blood anymore I am disowning them completely and there is gonna be a bloodbath for every single one of these guys. I don't care what happens; I just want them to suffer."

Nothing like a starving group of power-hungry individuals sleeping under palm fronds and battling the elements every night before undertaking grueling physical challenges to throw the natural order of things into a tailspin and suddenly make people sound like serial killers in training, is there?

At the ever losing tribe of Samatau, things are going from bad to worse for a select few.

They've been marooned on an island for three weeks and only two people are truly committed to following Locky around and Locky for one, cannot understand it.

He's tall. He's buff. He's handsome. He's good in challenges, builds fires, cuts down trees for fun and has the words 'strength and honour' tattooed across his chest for fuck's sake, so why is no one other than a barrel racer with a whiny attitude and a woman who has said literally 10 words all season the only people following him around?