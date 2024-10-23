The tribe has spoken: Every all-star contestant returning for Australian Survivor in 2025.

Australian TV is really spoiling us in 2025. Literally, because the cast list of Australian Survivor 2025 was just leaked.

Aussie Survivor fans everywhere rejoiced when Channel 10 recently announced that there would be not just one, but two seasons of Survivor in 2025.

One of the two seasons will be Survivor: Australia v World, which will see the return of some of your favourite contestants from past seasons of the show, while the other will be see regular programming of Aussie Survivor and be themed as Brains v Brawn II. But that's not all.

Source: Channel 10

What is the Australian Survivor 2025 theme?

2025 promises a special edition of Australian Survivor which will stand apart from the regular seasons.

This season will feature a global cast and will also feature all past veterans. Survivor: Australia v World is an All-Star themed season that will see returning contestants from all around the world, competing against our favourite Aussie survivors.

While we love to see fresh faces on the screen, there's nothing that makes for better entertainment than seeing old favourites hash it out.