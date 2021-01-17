The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday January 18.

72 Aussie Open players now in lockdown.

A further 25 Australian Open players have been forced into quarantine on arrival in the country ahead of the season's first tennis major, bringing the total number of competitors now isolating in hotel rooms to 72.

But Australian Open boss Craig Tiley has ruled out delaying the tennis grand slam despite increasing pressure from restive international players furious about being put into hard quarantine.

72 Australian Open players cannot leave their hotel rooms for 14 days following five positive Covid-19 tests on chartered flights.



A fifth person, who had flown into Melbourne on an Australian Open charter flight from Doha, tested positive on Sunday night after arriving on Saturday.

It means three Australian Open charter flights have now brought in passengers who later tested positive, with players now confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days.

All international players were originally given an exemption to train for up to five hours a day but the test results have forced the three affected flights into stricter quarantine under Victorian government orders, prompting complaints of unfair advantage for the others.