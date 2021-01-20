The complaints by tennis stars in quarantine have angered many. Then there's Victoria Azarenka.

In the past week, people from across Australia have come together to respond to a common enemy: Australian Open tennis players complaining about hotel quarantine.

A total of 72 players have been forced into 14 days of hard lockdown over positive tests on three charter flights to Melbourne from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Los Angeles, and many of their reactions have drawn the ire of the Australian population.

Players were originally given an exemption to leave their quarantine hotel to train for up to five hours a day, but those impacted are now unable to leave their rooms for any reason.

Watch: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews: "There's no special treatment here". Post continues below video.

Several players have shared their frustration and criticised the organisers over their decision to quarantine all players on the COVID-affected flights. Across social media, players have complained about the food and lack of exercise equipment, and male athletes unsuccessfully attempted to have their matches decreased from best of five sets to three.

Each social media post has been followed by media reports, commentary and unimpressed reactions online.

The calamity exploded further on Monday as world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is currently spending his quarantine in a hotel in Adelaide, sent Australian Open boss Craig Tiley a letter with six points he would like actioned for those in Melbourne.

Among his proposals were 'decent food', a reduction in quarantine days and for as many players as possible to be moved to private houses with tennis courts.

Novak Djokovic. Image: Getty.