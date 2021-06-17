'I'm the woman at the centre of the Australian Fashion Week controversy. Here's what I want you to know.'

When I got my wheels stuck on the runway at AAFW, my internal monologue went something like this:

“Oh bugger my wheels are stuck. Ah sh*t, oh well, worse things happen. Hang on, Camilla’s coming over. What a legend. She looks hot in that jumpsuit. Oh sweet, I’m moving again. All good! I need a champagne.”

My point is, like many wheelchair users, I get my wheels caught in or on things almost daily. It's just that usually there's not a crowd of hundreds and national media watching. Nor is there a hot blonde designer in a black leather jumpsuit to swoop in and wheel me out of the situation!

While some less reputable publications went where they could get a quick misinformed quote from someone who wasn’t actually there, Mamamia did something unthinkable and truly ground-breaking by approaching me, the woman who was physically present. I know – unbelievable, right?!

On Saturday morning, the day after 'papergate', I awoke to find that a vile little part of the internet had, as it sometimes does, lost its tiny mind.

But as we all know, sadly, that happens sometimes and this particular time I couldn’t have given a flying duck.

Was I upset? Not in the least. Mind you, I do admit to laughing very hard at one particularly misinformed article that sent coffee flying over the expensive hotel bed linen. It was a waste of perfectly good coffee for which I’ll never forgive the author and their ‘source’.

For some context, I totally geek out when it comes to the way disability is represented in mainstream popular culture – like media, social media and big industries that shape social attitudes and public perceptions like advertising, marketing, fashion and more. It’s totally my jam so I took particular interest in the way papergate was covered and being spoken about.

Here’s what piqued my interest.

Fashion publications who have never once included disability in their content suddenly found a reason to dedicate page space to papergate. If only they’d thought to highlight one of Australia’s incredible inclusive designers in the years prior.

Gossip and entertainment sites who have never spoken about disability previously (and probably never will again) were suddenly all righteous about disability access.

Online publications who wouldn’t usually give disability issues a second thought were suddenly dedicating entire articles to it.

Podcasts who’ve previously dedicated little or no time to disability related content suddenly carved out time.