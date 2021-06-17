'I'm the woman at the centre of the Australian Fashion Week controversy. Here's what I want you to know.'

After closing the finale at AfterPay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) last Friday, a fashion journalist came rushing over to me backstage and asked, wide-eyed and breathless, how I felt about ‘the incident’.
I think she expected me to be hiding in shame somewhere and sobbing uncontrollably as I rocked back and forth reliving the seconds.
If you missed it, here’s a recap. I was the final model for the 2021 show and on my way back down the runway, some of the decorative fluff (kinda like shredded paper) got stuck in the small caster wheels at the front of my wheelchair which prevented me from moving forward as freely as I would have liked.
Designer, Camilla Franks, as in THE CAMILLA Camilla, leapt from her seat and gave me a push down the last several meters of the runway. I was most appreciative and it was fitting since I was wearing one of her gorgeous designs.
So following this very public spectacle, was I sad or embarrassed? No way!
Instead, I couldn’t stop beaming.
Yes, there was a very obvious mistake but nothing’s perfect – even if my outfit was.
It honestly didn’t faze me because these unexpected things happen ALL. THE. TIME, and on a normal day, my internal monologue usually goes something like this:
“Oh bugger my wheels are stuck. Ah sh*t, oh well, worse things happen. Hang on… Oh sweet, I’m moving again. All good! I need a coffee.”