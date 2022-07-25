Madolline flew into the US for a brief stopover. Immigration asked if she'd had an abortion.

"Are you pregnant?" the woman asked.

"No..." replied Madolline Gourley, as the female immigration officer at LAX airport did a pat down on her.

"Spread your legs," the woman told her, as she continued her inspection of the Brisbane woman's body.

Once satisfied, Madolline was led back to the airport immigration detention room where she'd just been questioned at length about her reasons for travelling.

Before she entered for a second interview, the woman asked again; "Are you pregnant?"

Once again, Madolline - who was wearing a loose fitting smock dress - replied with a "No."

Then the next question; "Have you recently had an abortion?"

Madolline looked up at her startled. She hadn't. But why did it matter?

As a seasoned traveller, Madolline knows her way around an airport.

At 32, she's spent a large part of the last five years cat-sitting for people around Australia and America, which has allowed her to get free accommodation in exchange for looking after people's beloved felines.





Madolline has spent years travelling around both Australia and the world, via cat-sitting. Image: Supplied. She's been to Launceston, Darwin and Sydney, and just earlier this year she spent two and a half months cat-sitting in America.

This trip, she was on her way to Canada.

For Madolline, it's the perfect way to travel and experience new places without dropping a cent on accommodation. She doesn't get paid for her services, she just looks after the owners' pets while having access to their properties. It's a win-win.

But while transitting through Los Angeles International Airport on June 30, 2022, Madolline was stopped by immigration.

"Where are you heading today?," she was asked.

"Montreal," she replied. "I am just passing through."

"Can I see your next boarding pass?"