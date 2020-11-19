The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday November 20.

Australians accused of 39 Afghan murders.

Young soldiers were "blooded" by shooting prisoners, and fleeing women and children were considered legitimate targets, a damning inquiry into Australia's Afghanistan operations has found.

A four-year investigation by Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force, Paul Brereton, examined allegations of war crimes by special forces in Afghanistan.

Having interviewed more than 400 witnesses and examined tens of thousands of documents, Justice Brereton found there was credible evidence of 23 incidents in which a total of 39 Afghan nationals were unlawfully killed.

Australian Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell issued an apology to Afghanistan after releasing the report on Thursday, announcing that the families of those killed, mostly between 2009 and 2013, will be compensated without waiting for any criminal prosecutions.

Justice Brereton identified 25 current or former ADF personnel accused of perpetrating one or more war crimes.

A few of the Afghan nationals killed were not participating in hostilities, while the majority were prisoners of war.