What you need to know about the Australian cricketers stuck in India.

A group of almost 40 Australians involved in the Indian Premier League are stuck in the middle of the world's worst coronavirus wave.

The IPL is a lucrative Twenty20 tournament in India that sees players come from all over the world, and was paused yesterday amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the world's second most populous country. According to Reuters, India currently has 3.45 million active cases, and recorded 357,229 new infections over the last 24 hours and a further 3,449 deaths.

The isolated Australian players, coaching staff and commentators - including Steve Smith, Dave Warner and Pat Cummins - are among the 9,000 Australians who are desperately trying to get home.

At the moment, no one coming from India will be able to return to Australia before May 15, when the government's temporary ban on commercial flights will be re-evaluated. Anyone breaching the controversial ban faces up to five years in jail or heavy fines.

The cricketers have been dominating the news - here's everything you need to know.

Michael Hussey tests positive to coronavirus.

Australian cricket legend Michael Hussey tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday local time, according to The Times of India.

The publication reports he is the first Australian in the IPL bubble to test positive.

The 45-year-old, who is in India working as a batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, is now awaiting the results of another test to confirm he has contracted the virus.

Michael Hussey has reportedly been infected with COVID-19. Image: Getty. Australian Cricketers' Association boss Todd Greenberg told 2GB on Wednesday morning: "There's a number of mixed messages coming out of India, I haven't had a chance yet to talk to Mike personally, but they'll be up in a few hours over in India so we'll get some clarity on that as soon as we can."