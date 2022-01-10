5yo dies from COVID and new restrictions in Victoria: The COVID news you need to know today.

After a sharp rise in COVID case numbers across the country, measures are being introduced in a bid to keep the public safe. To keep you up-to-date on everything that's happening, here's the COVID news you need to know today.

Aussie children's vaccination rollout is underway.

Monday, January 10 marks the first day Australian children aged five to 11 can access COVID-19 vaccines.

The head of the COVID-19 vaccine task force, Lieutenant General John Frewen, aimed to reassure parents there were more than enough vaccine doses to inoculate all children.

It comes as news circulates that parents and guardians are finding it difficult to secure appointments for their kids.

"There is a lot of people getting vaccines very quickly right across the country so I encourage a little bit of patience and a little bit of persistence and I have no doubt they will get access to vaccines in the week ahead," the Lieutenant General said on Monday.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Victorian chair Anita Munoz said supply was coming in "sporadically" with some GPs given 100 doses a week and others 100 per fortnight.

"That is terribly inadequate numbers for general practices to vaccinate kids," she told AAP. "What we really wanted to avoid was repeating any of the mistakes we needed to learn from last year. I am disappointed that these kinds of issues are being repeated."