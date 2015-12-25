Nine of our favourite women share their Christmas traditions.

Bianca Dye

“The one where I feel guilty for not seeing all the family members who I had “promised” I would drop around to and say hi…”

Bianca Dye is a radio rost and author.

Wendy Squires

“I don’t buy in to Christmas tradition. However, I do make a habit of calling people I may not have spoken to all year on the day if I know it is important to them.”

Wendy Squires is a writer and journalist.

Emma Watkins

“For over 20 years The Wiggles have visited the Sydney Children’s hospital on Christmas Day to see the children and their families who can’t leave the hospital at Christmas time. Now for the last five years I have been part of this tradition and it’s a really special day, we sing Christmas carols and the children sometimes want to sing their favourite Wiggles song. The nurses, doctors and staff all join in and it’s just a small part of the day where the children can sing and the families can enjoy too.”

Emma Watkins is the Yellow Wiggle.

Kate Ellis

“I love all of the time with the family at Christmas. I do like to watch Carols by Candlelight on Christmas Eve and predict the feedback my mother is going to give the next day on who was good, who was bad and a full critique of the night’s fashions.”

Kate is the Federal Member for Adelaide and the Shadow Minister for Education.

Sophie Monk

“Christmas Eve family dinner at the Sheraton on the Gold Coast. We always end up in their pool afterwards with our clothes on!”