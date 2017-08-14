When Sam saw an ad for a cheap boob job she was thrilled. It was the start of a nightmare.

Warning: this post contains graphic images.

Samantha’s quality of life was going to change on the 12th of May 2015. The excitement, anxiety and anticipation was intense. Samantha was about to embark on a journey to improve her and well-being and confidence.

Sam believed she was of below average breast size prior to having children, so four babies later, she felt less than average with empty sagging breasts and had always wanted full looking breast. This may sound somewhat vain but how you feel about yourself is not something others should judge or dissect.

Prior to having children, Sam was a hard worker. Sam put her career on hold and devoted her time to her children. She is currently finishing her Bachelor of Nursing Degree and did not want to put her family under financial strain and did not have the money simply sitting around for a breast augmentation.

Sam took the plunge and was approved for a personal loan. Taking on debt was stressful but the benefits were intended to out-way the low repayments. Sam is still paying this loan off. The heartbreaking part is, had the surgery gone well and Sam felt confident, the loan would be no issue. The loan is now a constant reminder of her terrible journey. The brutal life lessons a patient in Australia should not have to learn.

Sam researched for about a month before finding an impressive website of a plastic surgeon, and went to consult for surgery on the 12th of May. Of Sam’s own admission, she was excited and wanted her new breasts yesterday. Sam was eager to look and feel amazing. Impressed with the surgeon and feeling trust for the doctor, Sam booked her surgery. The surgeon was not a FRACS plastic surgeon and was not board certified in any country, despite portraying differently. Sam booked surgery for the 12th of June 2015.

What happened next Sam has written first hand:

All my life I wanted to get breast implants as naturally I never developed much and after having four children, what I had was saggy. One day on Facebook, I saw an advertisement pop up for breast augmentation at a price of $5990 here in Brisbane. I was excited about the idea and thought with it being done here in Australia, what could go wrong? After discussions with my fiancé, a week later I contacted the company.

On the 12th of May 2015, I travelled up to Brisbane to have my consultation with the surgeon. I remember being so nervous as I had never shown anyone my breasts before (besides my fiancé). In the room, he asked a few questions about what I wanted and what I was hoping to achieve. I did not really have any ideas of size, all I knew was I wanted more than what I had. Then it was time for me to removed my top so he could do a few measurements.

During this time, his phone started to ring and he stopped what he was doing and answered it. I was standing there half naked feeling very uncomfortable. After the phone call, he said, “I give my patients my personal mobile number so they can call me anytime they need to.” While that sounded great on his behalf, I was thinking he could have waited until he was finished with me. Following that, I put on a crop top and he started stuffing implants down my top so I could see what size I was happy with. I ended up choosing 420cc.