Leaky sewage, faulty wiring: Australian athletes not moving into Rio Olympic Village.

Australian athletes arriving in Rio this week will stay in hotels instead of the Olympic Village after the athlete’s accommodation in Rio de Janeiro failed a stress test conducted by the Australian Olympic Committee.

The committee has had to find eleventh hour accommodation after the village, due to be the home for 410 athletes, was found to have uninhabitable conditions.

The AOC encountered plumbing and electrical issues that included “blocked toilets, leaking pipes, exposed wiring, darkened stairwells where no lighting has been installed and dirty floors in need of a massive clean".

Before the first athletes, who were due to move in over the weekend, arrived the AOC conducted a "stress test".

"We decided to do a ‘stress test’ where taps and toilets were simultaneously turned on in apartments on several floors to see if the system could cope once the athletes are in-house," Kitty Chiller, the AOC’s chef de mission, said in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"The system failed. Water came down walls, there was a strong smell of gas in some apartments and there was ‘shorting’ in the electrical wiring."