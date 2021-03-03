The 3 appliances that will transform your kitchen, for less than $100 each.

I would have loved to open this to say that I have a Pinterest worthy pantry and the kitchen of your dreams, but the truth is, I... don’t. I have one tiny cupboard that I stuff all our ‘pantry’ food into, and a few other small cupboards that consist of a combination of pots and pans, plates and a few other appliances.

I have always dreamed of having a nice kitchen, full of fancy appliances that match. But it always just seems so damn EXPENSIVE. Why does being an adult cost so much money?! Appliances are one of those things that are SO handy to have, but often cost an arm and a leg to buy.

Then it came to my attention that you can get a bunch of pretty cool appliances from Australia Post. I know. The Post Office? I was impressed too. But I promise you, they are legit, they’re affordable AND they look nice.

To see what they’re really like, Ellie, myself and Emily put three appliances to the test: a pizza oven, a coffee machine, and a pressure cooker by Mistral.

Pizza Oven

First, Ellie took the Mistral Pizza Oven ($49) for a road test.

“If there’s one thing we all learnt in the last year, it’s that when we’re in times of trouble - we turn to carbs. Whether it’s the sourdough making obsession of 2020 or the newly found love of #fetapasta - we know that carbs will be there for us when the world is uncertain.

I’ve recently tried out a new kitchen appliance, that makes the facilitation of the cooking of the carb → to my mouth - more efficient than ever.

Introducing, the Mistral Pizza Oven.

Yep, it’s a literal pizza oven. Like those giant woodfired ones you see at Italian restaurants. Only mini - and way more portable.

My Uber guest didn’t even split the fare with me. So rude. Image: Supplied