This year, I committed to cooking more. Here are the 3 products that made that possible.

Let me first break the ice with a confession: Last year I cooked three things.

A pasta bake, a homemade pizza and one epic fail of an attempt to make a birthday cake. (I’m talking raw batter, sloppy icing and very little structural integrity.)

For context, I usually really love cooking. I like the process of it, I like making yummy treats for my mates and I definitely love demolishing a creation seconds after I pull it out of the oven. But 2020 had other plans. My energy supplies were down, I was distanced from my family and I had absolutely zero desire to whip anything up in the kitchen.

And that sucked.

Watch cooking in a relationship vs. cooking while single. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

So I’ve decided to take 2021 by the horns and force myself into the kitchen to fall back in love with cooking.

But, I knew this was going to be a tricky task. Kinda like when you get into a reading slump and then the thought of tackling a novel fills you with sleepy dread. So, I decided to recruit some tools to make the transition easier.

For someone who has avoided shopping centres for months, I decided to have a hunt online for appliances that would transform me into a full-blown food wizard.

Surprisingly to me, one of the top spots for jazzy kitchen equipment was Australia Post. Weird, right? If you, like me, assumed that the Post Office was a place that only stocked stamps and parcels - then you, like me, are very, very wrong.

I scrolled through their kitchen appliances and instantly fell hook, line and sinker for three items that I knew would rock my world (read: bench top) and snapped those puppies up. A Mistral 5.6L Slow Cooker, a Mistral 10L Digital Healthy Air Fryer, and a Mistral Stand Mixer.