The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 23.

This post deals with child sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

44 men charged, 16 kids rescued: Australian police bust enormous pedophile ring.

Australian Federal Police have busted a paedophile ring operating in every state and territory in the country except for the Northern Territory, arresting a total of 44 men aged between 19 and 57 over the course of a year-long investigation.

A total of 350 charges have been laid, with six children removed from harm in Victoria, six in South Australlia, one in NSW and one in the ACT.

Some men were abusing children themselves and sharing the videos online, others are accused of sharing videos showing girls as young as 18 months being raped and tortured.





Some of the material includes footage produced by Australian paedophile Peter Scully who is in prison in the Philippines.

The alleged offenders include a police officer, security guard, bicycle repair man, demolition contractor, tradesman, student, transport worker, forklift driver, hospitality manager, student, construction manager, truck driver, shelf-stacker, reservist, a wood and metal worker, a videographer, a restaurant worker, fleet services manager, IT consultant, forklift driver, retail services worker, school secretary, health and safety worker and a computer programmer.

Operation Molto was formed by the AFP late last year after a tip off from a US intelligence agency, with hundreds of police and specialists from around the country involved in the ongoing operation.

If this post brings up any issues for you, you can contact Bravehearts (an organisation providing support to victims of child abuse) here.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child you can get advice from the Child Abuse Protection Hotline by calling 1800 688 009, or visiting their website. You can also call the 24-hour Child Abuse Report Line (131 478).

Aust Post boss steps aside over watches.

Australia Post says it will fully cooperate with an investigation into the decision to give four $3000 Cartier watches to senior staff as a reward for a deal to do banking in post offices.

Group CEO and managing director Christine Holgate will stand aside during the investigation, triggered after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was informed of evidence given at a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.

Rodney Boys, the chief financial officer of the government-owned business, will act in the role during the investigation which will be conducted by the federal communications and finance departments, supported by an external law firm, and take four weeks to complete.