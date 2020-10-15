The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 16.

300 New Zealanders are arriving into Australia's 'travel bubble.'

The travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is finally happening, with hundreds of Kiwis expected to touch down in Sydney today from Jetstar, Air New Zealand and Qantas.

About 90 per cent of those on the flights have one way tickets according to 9NEWS.

No direct flights to Darwin are scheduled, but New Zealand passengers can fly from Sydney to Darwin or Alice Springs.

The travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is finally taking off, with hundreds of our Kiwi expected to touch down in Sydney today. #9Today pic.twitter.com/LaSH8rbci5 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 15, 2020

This is a one-way travel bubble, with New Zealanders allowed to enter Australia quarantine free, but if they cross the ditch back to New Zealand again, they'll have to pay for two weeks in hotel quarantine.

Australians are still banned from travelling overseas with international borders closed until at least December 17.

PM's plan for more stranded Aussies.

The federal government is hoping to finalise a deal to quarantine thousands of returning Aussie travellers near Darwin.

As Canberra lifts inbound passenger number limits, Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner is due to confirm the Howard Springs quarantine facility will be used for up to 1000 returning travellers each month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to announce special flights to repatriate more than 29,000 Australians, stranded overseas by the pandemic, and keen to get home.

More details were expected at Friday's national cabinet meeting of state and territory leaders, but the virtual gathering has been postponed until next week after a technical hitch with the prime minister's plane left him grounded in Cairns.