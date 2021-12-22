The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday December 23.

National cabinet fails to agree on COVID regulations, states implement new rules.

Western Australia will become the first state or territory to require workers to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, multiple states are tightening mask rules and New South Wales will reintroduce QR code check-ins, as Australia moves to curb the Omicron variant.

National cabinet was told by health experts on Wednesday that mask-wearing was "highly recommended", but Prime Minister Scott Morrison ruled out any mandates.

"Australians are common-sense people and they know what they need to do to protect their own health," he said.

"Mandates require enforcement and that requires resources."

National cabinet also discussed shortening the timeframe for booster shots and an updated definition of fully vaccinated from two doses to three, but no decisions were made on either item.

State and territory leaders will be updated again in two weeks time about whether testing for travel was needed, with travellers making up a quarter of testing requirements, stretching out waiting times.

National cabinet will also be provided with a standard definition of a casual contact when it meets again in the new year.

In the meantime, states have moved to reintroduce their own regulations and rules.

NSW Premier Dom Perrottet has indicated his state will reintroduce QR code check-ins in most settings including hospitality and retail and is set to provide free rapid antigen testing kits.

While masks are currently required in high-risk settings like hospitals, airports and public transport, Perrottet said wearing them elsewhere was a matter of "personal responsibility".

Queensland, Tasmania and the ACT have now reintroduced mask-wearing indoors. Victoria will make a decision about its mask rules on Thursday.