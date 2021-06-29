4 capital cities in lockdown: A snapshot of what's happening across Australia right now.

Millions more Aussies have been told to stay home after Brisbane became the fourth capital city to enter lockdown today.

On Tuesday afternoon, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that parts of Queensland will go into a snap three-day lockdown after an unvaccinated hospital worker, who was potentially infectious in the community, tested positive for COVID-19.

The lockdown, which starts from 6pm Tuesday, covers the areas of South East Queensland, Townsville city, Palm Island and Magnetic Island.

"The risk is real and we need to act quickly, we need to go hard, we need to go fast," said Palaszczuk.

The news comes after three other states have imposed lockdowns in an effort to contain the highly infectious Delta variant currently grappling Australia.

Here's what's happening across those four states right now.

Brisbane's snap three day lockdown.

Queensland is the latest state to announce a snap lockdown to help stamp out the spread of COVID-19.

The three-day lockdown, which is expected to lift at 6:00pm on Friday, comes after Queensland recorded two new locally acquired cases, including the hospital worker and a miner from Ipswich.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she is "furious" that the 19-year-old clerical worker, who works at the Prince Charles Hospital, was not vaccinated despite the health directives.

"For some reason, she wasn't vaccinated, so there will be a full investigation into that," she said.

"Let me say, I am absolutely furious about this."