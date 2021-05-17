The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday May 18.

Scott Morrison silent on open border benchmark.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to reveal the benchmark for reopening the international border, saying only that restrictions will remain in place until it is safe to do anything different.

"It's not safe to take those next steps right now, it's not. But we'll keep working on what the next steps are," he told reporters in Queensland on Monday.

The prime minister is taking comfort in broad support for the closed border.

Scott Morrison rejects calls for quicker Australia border reopening, citing ‘cautious approach’ https://t.co/2aqVkNPOxs — The Guardian (@guardian) May 17, 2021

Three in four people believe Australia's international border should remain closed until at least the middle of next year.

However, there is a growing push from the business community and within government ranks to open the border sooner than planned.

A poll published by The Australian has found 73 per cent of voters think the border should stay closed until at least mid-2022.

Only one in five people believes the border should open as soon as all Australians who want to be are vaccinated.

But a group of Liberal MPs including Jason Falinski want the country to reopen as soon as possible. They also want vaccinated Australians to be given a greater opportunity to travel overseas.

Mr Falinski said it was understandable people had adopted a "fortress mentality" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"But it doesn't need to be that way," he told Seven.