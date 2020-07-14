Ciaran Lund is much the same as most teenage boys. Except he cooks, he vacuums, he uses the washing machine and he cleans his bedroom.

He's also popular, hilarious and can't wait to get a job when he leaves school.

The 16-year-old also happens to have Down syndrome, and it's for this reason alone that his entire family of five have spent nearly five years thinking they were going to be kicked out of Australia - a place they've called home since 2013.

John and Anita Lund moved to Sydney's northern beaches from the English city of Sheffield on a 457 visa after John landed a job with the New South Wales government on a two-year secondment.

WATCH: The Lund Family will be appearing on Who Gets To Stay In Australia tonight on SBS. Post continues after video.



Video via SBS.

But after cementing themselves in the community, the Lund family were told they were ineligible to stay here permanently.

Their application for residency was denied purely because of their son Ciaran.

The Australian government calculated that his future needs would include access to disability and welfare services that would exceed the threshold of $49,000 over 10 years.

Because Ciaran failed the government's test, the whole family failed.

For the last four-and-a-half years the Lund family have been fighting that decision, and in 2018 after two failed applications they were given just 35 days to leave Australian soil.

Anita Lund says moving her three children back to England "just isn't an option." Image: SBS. As the years have dragged on, it’s been hard to stay positive.

"The pressure of not knowing is unimaginable and the kids are asking questions. Telling the kids and assuring them that everything is going to be just fine gets harder as each day passes," Anita told Mamamia.