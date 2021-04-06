Absolutely everything you need to know about the trans-Tasman bubble.

Aussies and Kiwis can finally pack their bags after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a trans-Tasman travel bubble will open next week.

Ardern declared that the trans-Tasman bubble has been given the green light on Tuesday, with two-way quarantine-free travel across the ditch starting from 11:59pm April 18.

"Cabinet was presented with advice today that conditions for opening up quarantine-free travel with Australia had been met," she told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Director-General of Health considers the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from Australia to New Zealand to now be low, and that quarantine-free travel would be safe to commence."

Watch: Jacinda Ardern Has Redefined What It Means To Be A Leader In A Time Of Crisis. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Arden said the travel bubble was an "important step forward" in COVID recovery.

"The Trans-Tasman travel bubble represents the start of a new chapter in our COVID response and recovery, one that people have worked so hard for. That makes New Zealand and Australia relatively unique.

"This is an important step forward in our COVID response and represents an arrangement I do not believe we have seen in any other part of the world."

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the bubble a "win-win" for both countries.

"It is a win-win outcome for the Trans-Tasman travel to be open," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Both countries benefit from that occurring."

"And all in time for Anzac Day... which is tremendous, to see that occur in the true Anzac spirit of our two nations coming together again."

But before you grab your passports, here's everything we know about the Trans-Tasman bubble.

How does the Trans-Tasman bubble work?

Under the bubble, people from both Australia and New Zealand will be allowed to travel to either country without having to enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

To achieve this, certain strategies have been put in place.