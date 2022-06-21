'Embarrassing and creepy.' The new airport security measures making women uncomfortable.

When journalist Louise Milligan travelled through security at Sydney's airport this month, she was left feeling "humiliated" and "uncomfortable".

She credits her discomfort to new and improved technology being used to screen passengers arriving for their flights.

The 3D imaging looks like a big metal box. The scanners use safe active millimetre wave (MMW) radio frequency technology to automatically detect concealed objects on your person.

It requires you to stand inside with your arms out to your sides for about 1.5 seconds. If it detects something, a security person will ask to pat you down.

Milligan was asked to remove her jacket despite only wearing a "little camisole underneath" while passing through one of the new full body scanners.

"Was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath). Have never had this happen [sic]," she wrote on Twitter last week.

"Man in front, in big bulky jumper, not made to change. It was embarrassing, uncomfortable, creepy."

When Milligan questioned why only she had to remove her jacket and the man in front of her did not, the all-male security staff ignored her and simply "stared ahead like drones".

Milligan said she mentioned the incident to Qantas staff, who told her she's one of multiple women who have complained about the security measure.

"They were incensed and said they have had multiple women complaining of similar security heavy-handedness this week.