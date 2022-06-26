Roe v. Wade has been overturned in America. So what does that mean for Australia?

America no longer feels like the home of the brave and the land of the free. But did it ever?

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling from decades ago that said a woman has a constitutional right to have an abortion.

No more.

Already, eight states have legislated to ban abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest. An additional 13 states are likely to adopt the ban, while a further nine states are uncertain.

It has sparked conversations and outcry across the world, with fears for the future of reproductive rights.

In Australia, a Roe v. Wade situation is extremely unlikely. But the overturning of Roe v. Wade in America does not only still affect Australia, but women's reproductive rights across the world.

And it has everything to do with abortion stigma and accessibility.

Watch part of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's speech on Roe V Wade being overturned. Post continues below.

The ideological threat Roe v. Wade's overturn poses for the rest of the world.

The threat of a domino effect lies in the perpetuation and heightening of attitudes that abortion is 'bad' or 'criminal'.

Even in the most recent federal election in Australia, there were political parties advocating 'pro-life' anti-abortion sentiment. Just this year, the then-assistant minister for women addressed an annual Queensland anti-choice rally. What the end of Roe v. Wade could encourage is for this perspective to increase.

As Dr Prudence Flowers wrote for The Conversation, it will "likely embolden our own anti-abortion activists and politicians, who can question public provision of abortion, push for additional legal and medical regulations, and seek to revise laws by emphasising US talking points."

"It ensures abortion is not viewed as healthcare, that anti-choice rhetoric is amplified in mainstream media, and that abortion patients and providers are further stigmatised," she continued. "Cumulatively, these tactics have a chilling effect that will likely make access to abortion even harder."