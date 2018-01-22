Is there a 'right' slang word for swimsuits? Australia has spoken.

When it comes to names, there are a few things Aussies just can’t agree on.

Potato cakes or scallops? Tomato sauce in the fridge or cupboard? Sausages in bread, sausage sizzle or sausage sandwich? And what the hell do we call those pieces of clothing we wear to go swimming?

Yes, the Aussie summer national costume of swimsuits can really cause some friction between friends, family and strangers. And don’t get us started on the awkward and confusing conversations between interstate pals.

So what's the "right" slang word for them? Thanks to the development of Australian English (growing from the speech of expats, local Indigenous languages and brands) it varies state from state.

In Team A, we've got bathers.

Most popular in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania, 'bathers' is a derivative of 'bathing suits'. While some view it as an old-fashioned term, others have theorised that it's because Melbourne doesn't really have surf, so swimming is more like a 'bath'. They were definitely from the sunnier states, which leads us to...

Those in the NSW are more likely to call them swimmers. Simple, easy to remember and pretty logical, we'd say.