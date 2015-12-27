This is how your favorite Aussie celebs spent Christmas.

While we may not celebrate a traditional “White Christmas”, and have temperatures that exceed 40 degrees instead of snowfall, there’s no denying that the Aussie Christmas is EPIC. I would go as far as to say it’s the BEST Christmas in the world (yes, I went there, no, don’t throw pudding at me).

Because who needs icy cold weather when you’ve got the beach and pavlova, right?

Right. Aussies rule, it’s a fact.

Also, we have Delta Goodrem and her angelic voice. Take THAT, America.

Take a look at how Australia’s favourite celebs spent their day yesterday. You might even spot one of your favourite TV presenters in a wetsuit (ah, Lisa Wilkinson, proving she’s an Aussie girl through and through).

Jess Mauboy

Jess spent the day leading up to Christmas with loved ones, and showed off her killer Chrissy nails yesterday on Instagram.