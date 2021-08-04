The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday August 5.

NSW mourns outbreak's youngest victim: 27yo man.

COVID-19 case numbers in NSW are expected to worsen further, with a 27-year-old man the latest fatality linked to the current outbreak.

Aude Alaskar collapsed in his southwest Sydney home and died on Tuesday, making him among the youngest victims of the pandemic in Australia since it began in 2020. He was not vaccinated.

Mr Alaskar's football coach and longtime friend Senan Sharif told AAP his friend was a "gentle man, a guy with a smile, he always helped people".

He had recently wed.

An unvaccinated woman aged in her 80s also died in hospital on Tuesday, taking total deaths since mid-June to 17.

The state recorded 233 new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 9pm on Tuesday. At least 68 were in the community while infectious.

Based on that number, Premier Gladys Berejiklian believes case numbers will get worse. But the premier rebuffed criticism that she had not shut down retail outlets like hardware store chain Bunnings.

The Reject Shop, also the subject of debate, has hit back at claims its stores should not be open in Greater Sydney.

NSW officials have repeatedly said the main sites of transmission are households and workplaces.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian is backing away from her plan to send year 12 students back into classrooms after prioritising them for the Pfizer jab. She has now said face-to-face contact will be based on the risk of COVID-19 transmission where they live.

Queensland tries to avoid longer lockdown.

Queensland's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the first wave in 2020 is expected to grow as the state's southeast aims to emerge from lockdown in four days' time.