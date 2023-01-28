The airport shut and highways closed: Exactly what's going on in Auckland right now.

Videos on social media show firefighters, police and defence force staff rescuing stranded people from flooded homes using ropes and rescue boats.

One resident told the NZ Herald that she is now trying to salvage what is left of her house, after it was destroyed by the floods. She managed to evacuate last night with her two-year-old son.

"I have lost half of my house. A friend had a truck with a snorkel so we managed to get through to a family member’s house. I could see everything floating," she said.

"Then all the appliances went off, we lost power. I just burst into tears, I called my other teenage son to tell him what was happening. His friend was able to come and help us."

For another resident, he said he was told by neighbours that cows were drowning a kilometre away from them. So they rallied together and managed to save three livestock animals.

According to MetService, a record amount of rain has fallen on Auckland in 24 hours.

By 1am Saturday, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm, back in February 1985.

And it's not just homes being smashed by the floods, but businesses too. Major roads were also blocked by the floods, causing long traffic queues on highways. Elton John's Auckland concert, which was expected to by attended by about 40,000 people, was cancelled.

"Given the weather, tonight's show has been cancelled. Our operations team is working to redirect special event buses to help get people back home," Auckland Transport said in a statement on Twitter.