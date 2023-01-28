The airport shut and highways closed: Exactly what's going on in Auckland right now.

New Zealand's biggest city is in crisis.
On Friday, Auckland began to experience serious floods due to torrential rains. And it's since caused widespread evacuations with emergency services having to carry out multiple rescues.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has now declared a state of emergency due to the extent of the "damage, displacement and disruption" caused by the weather and the need for response agencies to draw on more powers.
In particular, the northern, northwestern and western parts of the capital city have been greatest affected, with conditions expected to worsen.
And it has locals concerned.
