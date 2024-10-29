A car crashed into a Melbourne school on Tuesday. Here's everything we know.

A boy is dead after a woman crashed through a primary school fence and into a group of students, in what police described as a "tragic accident".

The 40-year-old driver had just collected her child at Auburn South Primary School, east of Melbourne, when she performed a U-turn on Burgess Street.

She crashed through the fence into a table where the five children were seated during afternoon recess, police say.

An 11-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in the collision, just after 2.30pm on Tuesday, and later died.

Two 11-year-old girls, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were seriously injured and taken to hospital. They remained in a serious but stable condition overnight.

The driver was arrested and interviewed by police, Inspector Craig McEvoy said. She has since been released, pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for the Department of Education told the ABC that the driver of the car was believed to have suffered a medical episode. Meanwhile, police have said it's too soon to determine the reason for the crash.

"It appears it is a tragic accident," Insp McEvoy told reporters at the scene. The woman and her child were not injured.

"From the community [to] the school community, the locals, the first responders, ambos, police — it's really tough," he said. "These events are always hard where there's death and serious injury, but especially difficult when there's children involved."