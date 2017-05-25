Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about suicide which may be triggering to some readers.

1. Man attempting to take his own life when he shot his girlfriend instead now being charged with her murder.

Anchorage man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend during his own suicide attempt has surrendered to police https://t.co/rnAGxR3DZY pic.twitter.com/y2cBxVAjvX — Alaska Dispatch News (@adndotcom) May 19, 2017

A 21-year-old man from Alaska has been charged with second-degree murder after he accidentally murdered his girlfriend during his own suicide attempt.

Police believe 22-year-old Brittany-Mae Haag was trying to stop her partner, Victor Carl Sibson, from taking his own life in the apartment they shared when she was killed, Alaska Daily News reports.

Brittany-Mae was struck in her chest, and asked a neighbour to call authorities after the incident while still conscious. She later died from her injuries in hospital.

The 22-year-old’s sister, Chelsea Hartman, told KTVA News the pair were “high school sweethearts” who had been together for six years.

“They always seemed happy. Always hugging, always kissing, always for each other. There was no greater love than what they had,” she said.

Brittany-Mae’s mum added that knowing her daughter, it “made sense” she had been trying to save her partner’s life.

“I know that that’s what she would do,” adding that she was still “very angry” about what had happened.

The family also confirmed that her final act of bravery wasn’t her last – some of her organs, including her skin, were donated to help save the lives of others.

Despite his horrific injuries, Victor was saved by doctors, who removed a bullet that had pierced his brain. He appeared in court on Sunday wearing a helmet to cover his head injuries.

He has been jailed on a $250,000 bond and could face up to 99 years in prison if convicted.