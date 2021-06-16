Nipuni﻿ was a single mother, seeking asylum and homeless in Melbourne with two kids. But with support, she turned it all around.

Nipuni* came to Australia seeking asylum from Sri Lanka with her then partner and two young children. They came seeking asylum because they were not safe in their own country.

They came to a safer country, ‘the lucky country’. And we are lucky.

At times, the threat of lockdowns here (heavily felt in Victoria) has been very scary and real.

When many of us think about lockdown, we feel exhausted: worried about the isolation from loved ones, the mental struggle and the juggle of work and home life colliding (and for many, remote learning).

We worry that our kids are not keeping up with schoolwork and are missing their activities and friends.

The isolation experience, for many, creates a very real and very visceral fear of the unknown.

But imagine if on top of all of that you were worried about how to pay for a roof over your head? If your only other option was sleeping in a car with your children on a cold winter’s night?

Imagine fearing where you were going to find your next meal? If your kids looked at you with sadness and fear in their eyes, not because they miss their mates and dislike remote learning, but because they were cold and hungry?

Imagine this was not happening somewhere far away and out of sight overseas, but in our own backyard here, in Australia?

This was the reality for Nipuni when she left her partner (and an unsafe home) with her two young children.

“I was homeless and had nowhere else to turn for support,” Nipuni tells Mamamia.

Nipuni is living in Melbourne, and like many people seeking asylum, is employed casually after having experienced a huge loss of hours during the lockdowns.

She works in a demanding physical job as a kitchen hand despite suffering from chronic back pain. She does everything to make sure her children are safe and have a good life.

She starts work at 5am and returns home by 8am to take her kids to school.

When Melbourne isn’t in lockdown Nipuni can earn up to $900 a month taking on as many casual jobs as she can.

But unlike many of us who had access to safety nets like JobKeeper and JobSeeker last year, the government excludes Nipuni and people seeking asylum in Australia from receiving this kind of support. Prior to the pandemic, people seeking asylum were also excluded from Centrelink and many don’t have access to Medicare either.

“I’m still scared I won’t earn enough money to pay my rent each month,” Nipuni says.