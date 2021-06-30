The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 30.

Health advice unchanged on AstraZeneca jab.

Health Minister Greg Hunt insists health advice for the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine hasn't changed despite phones ringing off the hook at GP clinics nationwide.

The federal government has provided doctors with legal protection to provide the vaccine to adults of all ages, sparking a rush of younger people keen to have the jab.

The Australian Medical Association refused to endorse the decision with AstraZeneca only recommended for people aged over 60 because of rare but serious blood clots.

Mr Hunt rejected suggestions the government had overhauled its vaccination strategy to speed up the rollout.

"There's simply a recognition that the access for those who wish to make an informed, consent decision can be broad and consistent with the supply," he told reporters in Victoria.

Just over seven per cent of Australians have been fully vaccinated against the disease with outbreaks locking down millions of people across Sydney, southeast Queensland, Perth, Darwin and Townsville.

People willing to take the AstraZeneca shots are able to do so after consulting with their GP.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Karen Price said doctors were still trying to get their heads around the announcement.

"Phones are ringing off the hook at GP clinics," she said.

"We had no warning of last night's announcements and this isn't the first time this has happened to general practice."

State premiers are reluctant to endorse the decision, which Scott Morrison announced after a meeting of national cabinet.