The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 1.

State leaders criticise AstraZeneca vaccine confusion.

The Morrison government is under fresh pressure over its vaccine rollout after state leaders warned against younger people taking the AstraZeneca shot.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has highlighted a path for any adult to receive the jab after talking to their GP about the risks of extremely rare blood clots.

But state premiers and chief health officers are warning against ignoring advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

"Australians under 60 who want AZ should contact their GP who can advise on the risks and benefits as outlined by ATAGI. Government has now funded longer consults for this discussion and then vaccination if required."

It is not recommended for people under 60 to receive AstraZeneca, with Pfizer the preferred vaccine for that age group.

Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid said the federal-state spilt caused confusion.

"Unfortunately the prime minister's thrown a little bit of a hand grenade into our vaccine program," he told Sky News.

The federal government has provided doctors with legal protection to vaccinate adults of all ages, sparking a rush of younger people keen to have AstraZeneca.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said she did not want people under 40 to receive the jab.

"I don't want an 18-year-old in Queensland dying from a clotting illness who, if they got COVID probably wouldn't die," Dr Young said.