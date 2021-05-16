'We just want 10 minutes.' The haunting live TV footage of an airstrike in Gaza.

"There's no one here who wants any trouble. We just want 10 minutes."

Those were the pleading words of Jawad Mahdi, the owner of the al-Jalaa tower, an 11-storey building in Gaza City that housed international media outlets including the Al Jazeera Media Network and the Associated Press as well as some residential apartments.

Amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict that has escalated in the past week, the Israeli army gave Mr Mahdi a one hour warning to evacuate the al-Jalaa tower before it was attacked by their fighter jets.

The building owner pleaded for more time while on the phone to an officer, as captured by television cameras.

"They’re not going to get weapons. They’re going to get their cameras and their work gear," he said, referring to the journalists who worked in the building.

"These guys were in the middle of a live broadcast... There’s no one here who wants any trouble. We just want 10 minutes, ask your supervisor, nothing’s going to happen."

The request was rejected, with the officer replying: "No one is allowed to go back in the building."

"We respect your wishes, we will not do it without your permission. Just give us 10 minutes."

"There will be no 10 minutes," the officer replied, adamant. "No one is allowed to enter the building, we already gave you an hour to evacuate."