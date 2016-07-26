Plus size model Ashley Graham just cannot win, no matter what.

It’s true: you just can’t please everybody.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham already made the headlines this month when her thighs were described as “cellulite city” by an online critic.

Now it seems stones are being thrown from both sides, after a recent image caused the young model to be shamed for appearing to have lost weight.

The onslaught began when Graham posted the following picture to her Instagram account four days ago:

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 20, 2016 at 5:43am PDT

“What happened to embracing your size? You advertise that message then go and lose weight? I mean hey more power to you, but idk…puzzled,” one user wrote.

“You are not special, you are not recognisable even, you disappointed sooooo much,” another of her followers said.