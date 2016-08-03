beauty

Ashley Graham on the photo that went 'viral' for all the wrong reasons.

There’s no better feeling that posing for a photo, expecting to hate it, and thinking, “you know what — I look pretty good”.

“Plus-size” model Ashley Graham had one of those moments last week when her hairstylist took a photo of her backstage while filming America’s Next Top Model. 

Wearing a white crop top, skirt and a Balmain jacket, Graham felt “Damn good”.

Glam squad magic ????

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 20, 2016 at 5:43am PDT

“I didn’t give it a second thought when I posted it, but soon the image went viral,” she wrote in Lenny Letter.

“Not because of how good I looked wearing a high-end designer that doesn’t usually market to women my size, but because of people’s misguided views on women’s bodies and who owns the rights to them.”

The size-14 model’s photo was inundated with comments shaming her for allegedly looking “skinnier” than normal.

“You don’t love the skin you’re in, you want to conform to Hollywood, you believe being skinnier is prettier,” read one. Another said: “You used to be a role model and I looked up to you.”

Watch: Christine Anu on body image. Post continues after video.

Like any celebrity, Graham is well aware of the toxicity that can be found in the comments section, but says she feels passionate about listening to her followers.

“I know the comments won’t all be positive. I’m a confident woman with thick skin, and as a model in the public eye, I’m conditioned to accept criticism. But last week, I admit that I had a tougher time brushing off the haters,” she said in her Lenny Letter piece.

Yes, after repeated criticism for being “plus size“, the 28-year-old now finds herself being shamed for the total opposite. (Post continues after gallery.)

She can’t win. “Knowing my angles is one thing, but I must be a magician to make people think I went from a size 14 to a size six in a week! The reality is I haven’t lost a pound this year,” she continued.

“In fact, I’m actually heavier than I was three years ago, but I accept my body as it is today.”

The sad thing is Graham shouldn’t have to defend her body to anyone. Yet that doesn’t stop people — and sadly a large proportion are women — from tearing her down.

“To some I’m too curvy. To others I’m too tall, too busty, too loud, and, now, too small — too much, but at the same time not enough,” she wrote.

“When I post a photo from a ‘good angle’, I receive criticism for looking smaller and selling out. When I post photos showing my cellulite, stretch marks, and rolls, I’m accused of promoting obesity. The cycle of body-shaming needs to end. I’m over it.”

Body shaming isn’t restricted to people of a certain clothing size, it’s any person telling another person the way they look is wrong.

Graham has become a “pin up” girl for curvy women, technically a “plus size” model because she’s bigger than a size eight, according to industry definition. Whether she’s a size 18 or size 14 (her current size), she believes that the number is irrelevant to the message of body positivity she’s so passionate about.

“I am more than my measurements. I’m not Ashley Graham just because I’m curvy. For the past 16 years, my body has been picked apart, manipulated, and controlled by others who don’t understand it. But now my career has given me a platform to use my voice to make a difference,” she wrote. (Post continues after gallery.)

Inspirational celebrity body image quotes.

“I think that whatever size or shape body you have, it's important to embrace it and get down! The female body is something that's so beautiful. I wish women would be proud of their bodies and not dis other women for being proud of theirs!”Christina Aguilera. Image via Getty.
“I really don't think I need buns of steel. I'd be happy with buns of cinnamon.”Ellen DeGeneres. Image via Getty.
"I’m proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards,"Image via Getty.
“For me, exercise is more than just physical—it’s therapeutic.”Michelle Obama. Image via Getty.
“The fountain of youth [for me], let’s see…I guess it’s exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex—yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It’s healthy, it’s natural, it’s what we are here to do!”Cameron Diaz. Image via Getty.
"Nobody is perfect, so get over the fear of being or doing everything perfectly. Besides, perfect is boring. Today, instead of picking yourself apart in the mirror or with friends over drinks, start seeing your ‘imperfections’ as unique traits that give you character and dimension—because that's exactly what they are.”Jillian Michaels. Image via Getty.
"For me, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, having a healthy diet and staying away from alcohol are musts. It's so boring, I know, but doing those things really helps."Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
“Working out for me is something I do when I feel like it. But it’s really about feeling good and taking care of my body rather than having to fit into any sort of model or anything like that. I try to eat well, and everything I do is really just to make me feel my best.”Lea Michelle. Image via Getty.
"I've always said, 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."Gigi Hadid. Image via Getty.
"I'm really proud of my curves, and I hope all you curvy girls out there are embracing yours too! It's important to work out and be the best version of yourself that you can be, but never feel like you have to be the skinniest girl in the room to be the prettiest. Be confident in yourself and you'll shine!”Kim Kardashian. Image via Getty.
“If anybody even tries to whisper the word “diet”, i’m like, you can go f**k yourself.”Jennifer Lawrence. Image via Getty.

“We can’t create change until we recognise and check our own actions. If you see another woman taking a selfie or a photo in her bathing suit, encourage her because she actually feels beautiful, don’t give her the side eye because you think she’s feeling herself too hard. Why waste time and energy spewing negativity? Let’s worry about our own bodies. My body is MY body. I’ll call the shots.”

Hear, hear.

Image: Instagram/@ashleygraham.

What do you think of her Lenny Letter piece?

