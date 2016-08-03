Ashley Graham on the photo that went 'viral' for all the wrong reasons.

There’s no better feeling that posing for a photo, expecting to hate it, and thinking, “you know what — I look pretty good”.

“Plus-size” model Ashley Graham had one of those moments last week when her hairstylist took a photo of her backstage while filming America’s Next Top Model.

Wearing a white crop top, skirt and a Balmain jacket, Graham felt “Damn good”.

Glam squad magic ???? A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 20, 2016 at 5:43am PDT

“I didn’t give it a second thought when I posted it, but soon the image went viral,” she wrote in Lenny Letter.

“Not because of how good I looked wearing a high-end designer that doesn’t usually market to women my size, but because of people’s misguided views on women’s bodies and who owns the rights to them.”

The size-14 model’s photo was inundated with comments shaming her for allegedly looking “skinnier” than normal.

“You don’t love the skin you’re in, you want to conform to Hollywood, you believe being skinnier is prettier,” read one. Another said: “You used to be a role model and I looked up to you.”

