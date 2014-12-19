Another Simpson baby on the way.

Congrats to the happy couple.

The Simpson family is growing.

Ashlee Simpson and new hubby Evan Ross are expecting their first child together.

E! News confirmed the news this morning.

Ashlee already has Bronx, 6-years-old.

Evan, who wed Ashlee on the 31st of August this year, said earlier this year, “I would like [having kids],” he said. “As many as possible!”

Congratulations to the happy family.

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee's flashback bridal shower cake

Ashlee luaghing with a friend

Jessica posing in her swimmers with a friend

Jessica showing off her flower crown with a friend

Ashlee's friends

Ashlee's friends

Ashlee's friends

Ashlee's friends

Ashlee's fiance Evan Ross and her brothe-in-law Eric

Evan with his friends celebrating

Ashlee, Evan and a friend

Jessica Simpson and a friend of Evan

Evan and a friend

