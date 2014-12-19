sports

Another Simpson baby on the way.

Congrats to the happy couple.

The Simpson family is growing.

Ashlee Simpson and new hubby Evan Ross are expecting their first child together.

E! News confirmed the news this morning.

Ashlee already has Bronx, 6-years-old.

Evan, who wed Ashlee on the 31st of August this year, said earlier this year, “I would like [having kids],” he said. “As many as possible!”

Ashlee and Evan attend the Hunger Games Red Carpet.

Congratulations to the happy family.

Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee's flashback bridal shower cake
Ashlee luaghing with a friend
Jessica posing in her swimmers with a friend
Jessica showing off her flower crown with a friend
Ashlee's friends
Ashlee's friends
Ashlee's friends
Ashlee's friends
Ashlee's fiance Evan Ross and her brothe-in-law Eric
Evan with his friends celebrating
Ashlee, Evan and a friend
Jessica Simpson and a friend of Evan
Evan and a friend

